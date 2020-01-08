Ukraine releases manifest of all passengers killed in Iran plane crash

Related News

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has announced the nationals of all passengers aboard the fated flight in Iran on Wednesday morning.

Mr Prystaiko said on Twitter Wednesday morning that the victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians (including all the crew), 10 Swedes, four Afghans and three each from Britain and Germany.

The announcement came hours after Ukraine International Airlines’ flight 752 crashed shortly after take off from Tehran’s international airport in Iran. The Red Crescent and Ukraine government confirmed all the 176 passengers were killed.

Iranian media had previously reported that 147 of the passengers were Iranians, indicating that some may have carried dual passports.

Technical difficulties had been blamed for the crash, with officials from both countries saying there was no immediate indication that it had anything to do with the ongoing face-off between Iran and the United States.