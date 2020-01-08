Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran, 180 feared dead

Scene of the Ukrainian plane crash (Photo Credit: CGTNOfficial on Twitter)
Scene of the Ukrainian plane crash (Photo Credit: CGTNOfficial on Twitter)

A Ukrainian plane has crashed in Iran.

All the 180 passengers and crew on the civilian airline are feared dead, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.

Aljazeera quotes the Iranian media as saying the Boeing 737-800 jet crashed near Parand, a suburb southwest of capital Tehran shortly after take-off.

The crash occurred few hours after Iran attacked military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian general by the U.S.

The flight was reportedly travelling to Boryspil International Airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced. We will give more reports in upcoming bulletins,” Reza Jafarzadeh, spokesman of the Iranian Aviation Organisation was quoted as telling reporters in Tehran.

Boeing, which manufactured the aircraft, said it was “aware of the media reports” of the incident, and it is “gathering more information.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.