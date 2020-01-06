Electricity tariff hike still subject to public consultation — NERC

Meters on pole-mounted by JEDC
Meters on pole-mounted by JEDC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has said the review of electricity tariffs in the country is subject to public consultation.

The chairman of the board of NERC, James Momoh, said the proposed tariff is only a review that it is mandated twice in a year.

Speaking at a briefing on an oncoming international conference on energy, power systems and planning, which will take place in Abuja, Mr Momoh said within three months, the commission will engage the media and other Nigerians.

“So, there will be consultations. We have done our review and given a report card of what we saw based on all the indices.

“There is no immediate increase in tariff for customer. The proposal for proposed tariff review is what we are mandated to do as a regulator. We are to do it twice a year.

“We (did) the first one around June. January is here, thank God. We have no option but to do our job. We must do our job,” he said.

READ ALSO: DISCOs express reservation about Nigerian govt’s reported plan to repossess electricity firms

He said the review is simply a communication of what the commission has done as a regulator, as it pertains to an increase or decrease the tariff.

He said, “if there is going to be increase, it will be based on consultations at a public forum.”

Mr Momoh also said a press release will be issued over the weekend to clarify the issue.

The NERC commissioner, Frank Okafor, who was also at the briefing, said the tarriff review is statutory and not tantamount to tariff increase to the end user.

“This review is an internal process between participants in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and the regulator (NERC)” he said.

The tariff review affected DisCos which include: Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company.

Others are Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Kano Electricity Distribution Company, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company and Yola Electricity Distribution Company.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.