Highway patrol police officers shot in ‘Boko Haram ambush’

At least two federal highway policemen were on Monday shot in Yobe State in a suspected Boko Haram ambush, a witness has told PREMIUM TIMES.

The attack occurred along Maiduguri–Damaturu highway.

The police commissioner in charge of Borno State, Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the attack but said no officer died.

But a witness reported seeing two officers on the ground Monday morning as security forces ordered all travellers to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, back to Maiduguri.

“I think they may have been dead from the attack,” a commercial driver who gave his name as Bukar Modu, said of the victims. “We were all asked to turn back to Maiduguri. No vehicle was allowed to pass.”

According to him, the incident occurred between Jakana and Mainok towns. The two towns are have recently witnessed increased Boko Haram attacks.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the Army Brigade in Bogozo has now been relocated to Jakana as part of measures to safeguard travelers on the Damaturu/Maiduguri highway.

The police chief, Mt Aliyu, said, “As I speak to you now, my men are in the location. I don’t have the information concerning any death. But what I know is that one of them was shot on his hand. I will give you the details as soon as I get.”

Another driver told PREMIUM TIMES that only vehicles coming from Damaturu were being allowed to enter Maiduguri while those travelling out of Maiduguri could not be allowed to pass through.