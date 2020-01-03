Residents flee to mountains as Boko Haram attacks Adamawa villages

Boko Haram has killed some Nigerian citizens
Boko Haram used to illustrate the story.

Hundreds of villagers in communities around Michika town in Adamawa State last night fled to the mountain top as suspected Boko Haram gunmen attacked their communities, sources said.

The attack which commenced at about 6 p.m., lasted for many hours.

A source, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES from the Michika mountain top but asked not to be named, said Kwuapale and Kwuapa villages near Michika were attacked.

Another source said the attackers advanced towards Baza village also in Michika local government, forcing residents to flee.

A resident of Baza shared a video with PREMIUM TIMES showing villagers from Baza, who could make it to the mountains, driving towards Yola.

It was not clear if the attack was repelled.

The attack on Michika, one of the Christian dominated areas, comes at a time the villages are filled with people who came from the cities for the Yuletide holidays.

The police in Adamawa State could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

The attack on Michika is coming almost a year after Boko Haram gunmen attacked the border community and killed nearly a dozen on March 28, 2019.

Michika shares borders with some Borno communities like Gwoza, Askira Uba, which are volatile areas where insurgents’ activities are still on.

Details later…

