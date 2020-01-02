How we quelled protest while demolishing Saraki’s house – Kwara Govt

Home of late Olusola Saraki’s home in Ilorin, Kwara [PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter handle of @AlHajiOmoIlorin]
Home of late Olusola Saraki’s home in Ilorin [PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter handle of @AlHajiOmoIlorin]

The Kwara State Government has defended the demolition of a house belonging to late Olusola Saraki in Ilorin, the state capital.

Murtala Olanrewaju, the Commissioner for Communications in Kwara, also said security officials thwarted the “attempts by some persons to provoke government’s agents on lawful duty” during the demolition.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the demolition of the property commenced in the early hours of Thursday.

According to witnesses, the building, popularly called Ile Arugbo, was demolished at about 4:00 a.m.

This came after the security operatives dispersed protesters who kept vigil to prevent the demolition.

It was gathered that the government on Wednesday around 2 a.m. tried to demolish the structure but was stopped by protesters.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the state governor, last month, announced the decision to revoke the late Olusola Saraki’s property owing to alleged illegality in its acquisition.

He said the land was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and parking lot of the civil service clinic, but that it was unlawfully allocated to a private firm — Asa Investments Limited — without any record of payment to the state government.

However, the late Saraki’s son and former senate president, Bukola Saraki, countered the statement, saying his late father lawfully acquired the land from the state government.

He also accused the state governor of being against the legacies of his father.

The Saraki family has largely controlled Kwara politics since 1999 as the late Olusola Saraki and his son determined who became governors, lawmakers, and who held other key positions.

However, Mr Saraki of the PDP lost the 2019 elections in Kwara as the APC won the governorship and legislative seats in the state.

Bukola Saraki

Mr Saraki’s younger sister, Gbemisola, is, however, a member of the APC and currently a minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

Dealing with Protesters

In its statement explaining the demolition, the Kwara government said it was not served with an court papers to stop the demolition.

It also said security officers exhibited the “highest level of restraint and professionalism” to disperse the protesters.

“The Kwara State Government early today began the physical reclamation of the plot of land bordering the civil service clinic in Ilorin,” Mr Olanrewaju said.

“The reclamation exercise began in the early hours of Thursday to avoid any needless confrontation. Attempts by some persons to provoke government’s agents on lawful duty were resisted by the security agents who exercised the highest level of restraint and professionalism.

“Contrary to the claim that the State Government was served court papers on the matter, we state that no court paper has been served as at the time the government took steps to preserve what lawfully belongs to the people.

“Finally, we urge the people of the state to remain calm, peaceful, and be guided only by facts of the matter and not be drawn into emotional outburst that is targeted at distracting the public from the issues at stake. While the administration is focused on restoring sanity to the state after years of barefaced impunity, we will do so within the limit of the law.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.