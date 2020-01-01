Arsenal vs Manchester United (LIVE UPDATES): Arteta gunning for first win

Related News

After a largely uneventful 2019, Arsenal will be hoping to start the New Year and decade on a bright note as they host one of their fierce rivals, Manchester United, in the pick of the bunch among the day’s Premier League fixtures.

For Mikel Arteta, getting his first win as Gunners manager in this epic fixture will be a welcome development after falling to a home defeat in the London derby against Chelsea.

It is not any easier for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side whose next five away games see them travel to Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham.

On their part, the Gunners would have to be up and doing if they are to change the trend that has seen them win just one of the last six meetings between these two sides,

Arsenal will be banking on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has scored in each of the last three editions of this fixture, including the reverse contest in September when he earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba is absent from Manchester United’s first game of 2020 against Arsenal tonight, amid reports the club are frustrated with the midfielder and his agent, Mino Raiola.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 9.00 p.m.

Kickoff at the Emirates

Bright start by Manchester United as Marcus Rashford smashes in a shot on target. The Arsenal keeper saves, though.

Early booking for Arsenal’s Kolasinic who gets the first yellow card tonight

Goal… Arsenal take the lead as Pepe fires in the ball

Pepe with his third Premier League goal for Arsenal

Arsenal scored first against Chelsea the Last time. But they were beaten by the Blues.. Hope it will be different for the Gunners tonight