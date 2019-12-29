Arsenal vs Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES): Gunners host Blues in crunch London derby

Related News

Two of the most decorated teams in England are set to reignite the fierce rivalry between them as Arsenal play host to Chelsea in another London Derby.

The Super Sunday Premier League tie at the Emirates Stadium is Mikel Arteta’s first home game and he would be hoping to make a lasting impression.

At the moment, the Blues are holding a three-point advantage over the chasing pack in the race for the fourth position.

However, having lost back-to-back games in the League, Frank Lampard’s men will be wary of completing a hat trick of losses.

Sunday’s encounter represents the 199th competitive meeting between the two clubs, with Arsenal registering 77 wins in comparison to 67 victories for Chelsea.

Neither side have been able to put together successive triumphs in this fixture over normal time since Chelsea recorded 6-0 and 2-0 successes in 2014.

Kickoff is 3.00 p.m.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Kante, Emerson, Mount, Willian, Abraham

The game is underway at the Emirates stadium

Tomori commits a foul and Arsenal take a quick free kick

Arsenal with the early pressing and they win another corner kick

David Luiz takes the free kick for Arsenal but straight into the waiting hands of goalkeeper Kepa

David Luiz almost commits a penalty but his foul on Willian is just outside the box

Freekick well taken by Chelsea but the Arsenal keeper makes a crucial save

Goal.. AUBAMEYANG gives Arsenal the lead

Arsenal creating chances but yet to increase their lead

Game temporarily halted as an Arsenal player appears injured

Arsenal FC’s Calum Chambers cannot contiue and would be replaced by Mustafi

Arsenal come close but Kepa rushes out for a quick save

Arsenal have the upper hand in previous outings against Chelsea and they are in front in this particular fixture

Yellow card for N’Golo Kante

Chelsea leaving dangerously as Rudiger is booked for a foul on Torreria

Chelsea make their first substitution as Lampard brings in Jorginho to replace Emerson with 34 minutes gone

Arsenal still holding on to their slim 1-0 lead as we approach the dying stages of the first half

So far Arsenal have successfully had two shots on target while Chelsea have a solitary effort on target

Aubameyang with a side netting as Arsenal continue to surge forward

Five minutes added time

Half Time.. Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

We are back for the second half as Arsenal restart the game

Yellow card for David Luiz as he brings down his fellow Brazilian Willian

Free kick for Chelsea.. But Kante’s final touch sails off target

Chelsea with a good run but they have been checkmated

Arsenal flagged offside the second time in this game

Chelsea dominating the ball possession in the second half with 56% compared to Arsenal’s 44%

Two players lying down on the pitch as game halted agian

Lampard with another substitution as he brings in Lamptey for Fikayo Tomori

Shkodran Mustafi back on his feet why Rudiger who was at the receiving end has his head bandaged as game is back now

Crucial block by David Luiz denies Tammy Abraham to have a shot at goal

Chelsea still dominating the ball possession now with 64% compared to Arsenal’s 36%

Torreria gets a booking also

David Luiz clears away for a corner kick as Chelsea come close with an equaliser

Abraham nods now but his effort was an easy catch for the Arsenal keeper

Substitution :Ozil finally makes way for Joe Willock

Willock with a chance but effort goes off target