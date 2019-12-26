Leicester City vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Foxes gun for revenge against Reds

Related News

After losing via a late penalty in the reverse leg, Leicester City will be hoping for revenge as they take on Liverpool in the final Premier League game for the Boxing Day.

The Foxes will take on the table toppers tonight at King Power Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are on a high after returning from Qatar where they won the Club World Cup for the first time in their history, but they will have to be on guard against high-flying Leicester.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 9 p.m.

Kickoff at the King Power stadium!

Free kick for Leicester City in the half of Liverpool FC.

3′

8′ Freekick awarded to Leicester

10′ Missed chance by Mohamed Salah

Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes is whistled for offside at King Power Stadium 12′

Henderson’s shot at Goal blocked. Corner kick to Liverpool 15′

Free kick for Liverpool FC in their own half 18‘

Sallah with a chance.. He was brought down but assistant referee flags the Egyptian for offside

Dennis Praet is flagged offside for Leicester

Goal… Liverpool take the lead at the King Power stadium

Roberto Firmino header gives Liverpool a 1 – 0 lead against Leicester.

31‘

Another shot on target by Sadio Mane but Scheimel in goal for Leicester City makes a save

Liverpool continue to attack and they have a free kick

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

Each of Roberto Firmino’s last eight goals for Liverpool in all competitions have come away from Anfield (including neutral venues)-Opta

The first half is gradually winding down and it has been Liverpool with the upper here

One minute added time

Half Time.. Leicester City 0-1 Liverpool

The second 45 minutes already underway

Important block from the Liverpool FC defence as Youri Tielemans fires in a strike for Leicester City.

So many offside calls in this game.. Obviously the two teams are eager to score goals

Liverpool keep threatening the Leicester City defense as they look to add a second goal.. Firmino comes quite close

One touch too many and Ndidi loses possession to Liverpool

Chance… Salah comes close again but the Egyptian has been ruled offside agian.. His effort hit the crossbar

Brendan Rodgers is making the team’s first substitution with Marc Albrighton replacing Harvey Barnes

Liverpool FC have extended their lead to 2 – 0 courtesy of a James Milner

Another goal for Liverpool

Firmino with a brace as Leicester City are being ripped out by Barcelona Liverpool

Goal.. Liverpool with the fourth goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold with the latest goal for the Reds

Leicester City have literally capitulated

Henderson injured for Liverpool

The match has been stopped briefly for attention to the injured Jordan Henderson.

Henderson cannot continue

Adam Lallana comes in for injured Liverpool captain

Leicester City are coming forward and Jamie Vardy gets in a strike, it misses the target, however.

Firmino’s second goal against Leicester was the 500th Liverpool have scored under Jurgen Klopp in all competitions-Opta

Liverpool now have a 13-point cushion with their looming victory over Leicester

Three minutes added time

Full Time.. Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool