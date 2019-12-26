Ndidi, Iheanacho set for crunch EPL clash against Liverpool

Related News

The English Premier League (EPL) will be buzzing with 10 matches on Boxing Day with the pick of the bunch being the top of the table clash between Leicester City and Liverpool.

Two Nigerians, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, are expected to play a part in what has been termed a potential title decider by many.

It is pretty much a win or bust for Leicester’s title hopes when they host leaders Liverpool on Thursday.

At present, the Foxes are trailing the Reds with 10 points even though Jurgen Klopp’s men have played one game less.

Brendan Rodgers believes they can indeed hurt the Reds especially knowing that earlier in the season they were only beaten by James Milner’s 95th-minute penalty.

Leicester are at home this time and, given the circumstances, they should be able to give Liverpool a good fight.

Apart from the Leicester-Liverpool tie which incidentally will kick-off after every other game has been concluded, this year’s Boxing Day schedule features a couple of other great games.

Tottenham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Jose Mourinho, after the humbling home loss to Chelsea, will want to see his team rebound as that would be key if they want to stay in contention for a Champions League spot.

Brighton on their part are trying to hang on and will desperately shoot for a win on the road to vault into the top 10.

Aston Villa vs. Norwich

Both teams reside in the relegation zone, and they desperately need points to begin their climb out of the dreaded region. Aston Villa has lost four in a row and needs to play much better, while Norwich has forced a couple of draws and is starting to play with more confidence.

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United

These London teams are evenly matched as just one point separates Crystal Palace from the top 10, in a bunched middle of the EPL table. West Ham are not far behind, so this match will be important to put some distance between the Hammers and the relegation zone.

Sheffield United vs. Watford

Talk about one of the surprises of the season, Sheffield United has been phenomenal this season and are only four points out of a Champions League spot in the table.

Playing at home, they should beat Watford but they would have to be cautious as the Hornets are on a high following their win over Manchester United over the weekend.

Everton vs. Burnley

This is the first official outing for Everton’s new manager, Carlo Ancelotti, and sincerely anything short of victory will be termed a disappointing start for the Italian gaffer.

Indeed, the Toffees have been playing better in the past few weeks under their former caretaker coach, Duncan Ferguson, and will want to continue that trend against Burnley.

Burnley are sitting in 10th place and could move as high as sixth with a win, but Everton who are rocking the 16th spot will hope to get the points to move them further away from the relegation zone.

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Chelsea hammered Spurs over the weekend and now face a Saints team trying to stay above the relegation line. Chelsea should beat Southampton and look for the Christian Pulisic-Tammy Abraham partnership to have a great day.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Arsenal’s form has been terrible lately, but Mikel Arteta has officially taken over as manager, and it could inspire the Gunners to victory.

Bournemouth’s form has been worse, but maybe the Cherries can put it together at home and send Arsenal further into turmoil.

Manchester United vs. Newcastle

Last week, Manchester United lost to Watford, which sits in last place, and it is essential the Red Devils defeat Newcastle at home. Newcastle are level with United on points, and the winner could move to fifth place and Europa League positioning.