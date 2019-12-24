BREAKING: SSS releases Dasuki after four years

Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser, Nigeria
The State Security Service has released Sambo Dasuki.

His lawyer, Raji Ahmed, told PREMIUM TIMES the former national security adviser was freed on Tuesday night.

Mr Dasuki’s freedom comes hours after the SSS released Omoyele Sowore, an activist who was arrested in August for organising a nationwide protest for good governance.

They were both released on the directive of Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, who prevailed on the SSS in a Tuesday morning statement to obey valid court orders and release them from illegal custody.

Mr Dasuki, a retired Nigerian Army colonel, was Nigeria’s national security adviser until May 2015. He was arrested a few months after leaving office on allegations of corruption and illegal arms possession.

He denied any wrongdoing.

Even though the Federal High Court in Abuja where he was arraigned granted him bail more than once, the SSS failed to release him.

