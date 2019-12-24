BREAKING: Boko Haram plots another attack on Biu 24 hours after foiled attempt

Related News

Barely 24 hours after they were repelled by soldiers, suspected Boko Haram gunmen have returned for another attack on Biu town in southern Borno State.

On Monday, at about 7 p.m., the insurgents made an attempt to invade Biu town after running over two nearby communities where two persons were killed and 13 others left with bullet wounds.

The attack took place hours after the state’s deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, arrived the town for the Christmas holiday.

The deputy governor who in the early hours of Tuesday visited the 13 injured victims in the hospital is still in Biu at the time of this report.

READ ALSO:

Sources in Biu informed PREMIUM TIMES that the insurgents on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. returned to the outskirts of Biu from Buratai area.

“As I am talking to you now, the Boko Haram gunmen have gathered in large number near a village called Kimba, which is some few kilometers away from Biu,” said a source who is a member of the Civilian-JTF from Biu.

“The soldiers are currently advancing towards the area to engage them; and there is serious shooting going on now. There is serious tension in town that was why we alerted the people to leave the streets and go into their houses.”

Details later…