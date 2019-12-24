SSS prepares to release Dasuki, Sowore

Related News

The State Security Service (SSS) has invited the lawyers to former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, to come to its headquarters to process the release of their detained client.

Also invited by the agency for a similar reason are the lawyers to the Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Lawyers from Femi Falana Chambers, representing Mr Sowore, and that of Ahmed Raji, a senior lawyer representing Mr Dasuki, immediately responded by rushing to the headquarters of the agency located in the Asokoro District of the capital.

Representatives of the two chambers confirmed separately to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday afternoon that their clients would soon be released. Paperwork has commenced, they both said.

The SSS had continued to detain Messrs Dasuki and Sowore against court orders for their release.

The move to free the two men followed a directive from the attorney-general that both prisoners should be freed in compliance with court orders which the SSS had disregarded for so long.

The administration has come under intense pressure in the past few weeks over its disobedience of court orders and disrespect for democratic ethos.

Mr Dasuki has been held by the SSS since December 2015 when he was arrested on allegations he diverted $2.1 billion from funds meant for the war against terrorism.

Several court orders for the release of the former NSA were disregarded by the Nigerian government.

In a ruling delivered on July 13, copies of which were seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, Mr Dasuki’s previous bail condition of N100 million to be paid cash by two sureties was set aside by the Court of Appeal and replaced with a bond of N100 million.

The court also ordered the registrar of the Federal High Court to inform the federal government “once Mr Dasuki meets the bail conditions” and ensure that the accused is immediately released. But despite meeting the bail condition, the government declined to release him.

The SSS had on December 6 rearrested Mr Sowore at the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja a day after he was released from their custody. Officials of the agency forced their way into the courtroom and rearrested him.

The publisher and another activist, Olawale Bakare, were released the night before on the order of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu after spending 124 days in SSS custody.

