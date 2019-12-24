MD of Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency suspended

High tension electric powerlines
High tension electric powerlines

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has suspended the Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi.

A statement by Aaron Artimas, the Special Adviser to the minister on Media and Communication made this known on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Artimas said that following some apparent infractions in the agency, the minister directed the managing director to proceed on indefinite suspension with immediate effect.

He said that Mr Ogunbiyi had been directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in the agency.

“Consequently, the minister has directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the agency towards re-positioning it for better service delivery,’’ Artimas said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.