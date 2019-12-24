Commissioner’s son kidnapped – Police

Bayelsa on Nigerian map

Some unknown gunmen in the late hours of Sunday invaded the official residence of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources, Nengi Talbot, and abducted his six year old son, Antonio.

The police confirmed the abduction took place at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at the commissioners’ quarter in Opolo axis of Yenagoa, the state capital.

As at Monday, the teenager was still being held hostage by his abductors in an unknown location.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the abductors were yet to contact the family nor have made a ransom demand.

The Bayelsa Police Command spokesman, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to NAN, and said that the command had already launched a manhunt for the abductors to ensure that the minor was freed unhurt.

He said: “On 22/12/2019 at about 22:30 hours, about four unknown gunmen invaded the residence of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Nengi Talbot at the New Commissioners quarters Opolo, Yenagoa, and abducted his six year old son, one Antonio Talbot to an unknown destination.”

“The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the suspects. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

(NAN)

