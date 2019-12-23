Buhari makes key appointments into NCC, NITDA, NIPOST, others

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed persons into top positions in parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The appointments were contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson.

Some of the agencies for which new board chairpersons were named include NITDA and NCC.

Read the full statement by Mr Adesina below announcing the appointments below.

Desirous of fast-tracking the targets and mandate of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the following new appointments in the parastatals listed below:

1. Nigerians Communications Commission (NCC)

(a) Prof. Adeolu Akande (South West) replaces Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (South West) as Chairman, Board of Commissioners – subject to Senate confirmation

(b) Mr Uche Onwude (South East) replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (South East) as Non-Executive Commissioner – subject to Senate confirmation.

2. The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

(a) Dr Abubakar Sa’id replaces Prof. Adeolu Akande as Board Chairman

(b) Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (North West) replaces Dr Lawal Bello Moriki

(North West)

(c) Dr Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo as Board Member

3. The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi (South West) replaces Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi

(South West) as Postmaster General/CEO

4. Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB)

Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar replaces Architect Yusuf Kazaure

5. The Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat)

(a) Architect Yusuf Kazaure replaces Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu

as Board Chairman

(b) Dr Najeem Salam replaces Hon. Samson Osagie as Executive

Director, Marketing and Business Development

(c) Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as

Executive Director, Technical Services

(d) Hadi Mohammed replaces Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration