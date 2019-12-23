Another Zamfara commissioner resigns, accept APC appointment

Bilyaminu Shinkafi

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Bilyaminu Shinkafi, on Monday, explained why he dropped his appointment for another one with the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led federal government in Abuja.

Governor Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party had appointed Mr Shinkafi into his cabinet.

Mr Shinkafi has now also been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the National Commissioner at the National Assembly Service Commission, representing Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina states. The appointment has been confirmed by the Senate.

“With this appointment, I can serve the country and my state better,” he told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

He, however, refuted the speculations that he has shifted his political loyalty to former governor Abdulaziz Yari who allegedly influenced his appointment.

He said: “I accepted the appointment based on patriotism. Keep politics aside, it’s time for service delivery, I’m always with the progressives.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Saturday how Governor Matawalle’s campaign director, Jamilu Zanna, declined appointment as Commissioner for Education.

Mr Zanna said the governor’s failure to deliver his campaigns promises made him reject the appointment.

But on his part, Mr Shinkafi said Governor Matawalle had appointed him as commissioner for the unity of the state.

“He didn’t consider party affiliation, there is no any grudges between us, I accepted my new appointment based on the service I will deliver to the people of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina.

“I tried to convince people that politics is all about service delivery no matter where someone finds himself. By virtue of the new appointment, I think I can serve my country and my state better,” he said.

