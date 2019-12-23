Missing Child: Popular Ondo pastor, Sotitobire, charged with kidnap, remanded in prison

Sotitobire Worldwide Church (Photo Credit: Punch)
The General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Alfa Babatunde, has been remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre after he was on Monday arraigned over his alleged involvement in the disappearance of a one-year-old child, Gold Kolawole, in his church on Sunday, November 10.

He was charged for conspiracy to kidnap and aiding kidnapping.

The offences are a breach of Section 5 of Ondo State Anti-kidnapping and anti-abduction law 2010.

One of the suspects, M. Anjorin, was accused of destroying and secretly taking away vital evidence that could have aided speedy investigation in respect of the missing boy, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 123 of the Criminal Code and Cap 37 Laws of Ondo State.

The State Security Services arraigned them before a Magistrate Court in Akure.

Mr Babatunde was arraigned alongside six other defendants, Omodara Olayinka Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin.

He will be in prison until January 14, which is the next adjourned date.

He was arrested two weeks ago by the SSS following a petition by the parents of the missing child who had lost hope in the police who earlier began an investigation on the matter.

Last Wednesday, angry youth invaded the church located at Oshinle area of Akure and set it ablaze over a rumour that security operatives had exhumed the corpse of the baby from the altar of the church.

The police, however, debunked the rumour.

The incident resulted in the death of two persons, including a police officer.

The mob also burnt vehicles in front of the church, while some property was looted by suspected thugs.

Challenging his prolonged detention, Mr Babatunde through his lawyers went to the Federal High Court Akure Division, claiming he had been unlawfully detained by the SSS.

His family had also raised the alarm that his failing health had been aggravated by his detention.

