Kano Emirates Controversy: Abdulsalami, Fayemi, Masari, influential northerners intervene

A former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has been appointed the head of a committee to intervene in the emirates crisis in Kano State, an official has said.

The 11-member committee also includes two state governors, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Aminu Masari of Katsina. Both governors are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), same as the Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje. The other eight members are northerners who have held top positions in private and public practice.

Details of the 11-member committee were contained in a statement signed by Adamu Fika, the Wazirin Fika of Yobe State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ganduje’s administration created four new emirates in Kano and appointed first-class emirs for them. Before then, the Emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

Many observers believe the creation of the new emirates was to whittle down the influence of the current Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, who had been critical of Mr Ganduje’s administration on areas of governance.

Mr Ganduje, however, says the new emirates were created to meet the demands of the majority of residents of the areas.

Mr Ganduje also suggested last week that he was considering a request by some groups to dethrone Mr Sanusi.

In his statement on Sunday, Mr Fika said the new committee headed by Mr Abubakar was “formed to intervene in the crisis, with a view to bringing about full reconciliation and effective resolution of the matter.”

“The committee is working with the full understanding and cooperation of the Federal Government and initial contact has been made with His Excellency the Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as with His Highness the Emir of Kano, Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi II,” he wrote.

Read Mr Fika’s full statement below.

Against the background of the crisis in Kano, a matter that has since degenerated into serious tension within the State, with likely consequences on peace and security with the possibility of spilling into neighbouring states, a group of elders, under the chairmanship of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR has been formed to intervene in the crisis, with a view to bringing about, full reconciliation, and effective resolution of the matter.

Two State Governors are also members of the committee. These are Gov. Kayode Fayemi (who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum) and Gov. Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

Other members of the Committee are:

Alh. Adamu Fika, Wazirin Fika, CFR

Gen. Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi, CFR, GCON

Alh Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN

Dr. Dalhatu Sarki Tafida, OFR, CFR

Dr. Umaru Mutallab, CON

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, CFR

Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh

Dr. Adamu Fika – Secretary

The committee is working with the full understanding and cooperation of the Federal Government and initial contact has been made with His Excellency the Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as with His Highness the Emir of Kano, Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi II. They have each confirmed to holdback from taking any further actions until the committee has fully undertaken and finalised this exercise of reconciliation and resolution. Similarly, they each has respectively undertaken to call on all their supporters and sympathisers including social media operators to refrain from making statements, declarations, songs, articles, blogs and all actions inimical to the spirit and process of good governance, order and reconciliation. We call on everyone to hearken to the call of their principals.

May God Almighty continue to bless our country, grant us greater peace and prosperity, and may He bless, guide and protect our leaders. Amin.

Thank you, all. (Signed)

Adamu Fika

Wazirin Fika