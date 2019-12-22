Nigerian actor, Alabi Yellow, is dead

Veteran Yoruba movie actor, Alabi yellow . Photo GTV.NG
A famous Nollywood actor, Samuel Alabi Oludayo Akinpelu, popularly known as Alabi Yellow, is dead.

He died early Sunday in his Ikorodu, Lagos, home.

He was 62.

The news of his death was shared on a Nollywood group platform ‘Nollywood First’ and confirmed by actor, Saidi Balogun, on Sunday.

The deceased suffered a stroke after his wife’s death in March. A fundraiser was announced on his behalf.

A popular philanthropist and reverend, Esther Ajayi, alongside other actors rallied round to raise funds to cater for him.

The cleric who also funded Baba Suwe’s medical trip to the U.S., was said to have donated N10 million to his cause.

The news of the actor’s ill health came as a surprise because he featured in Kunle Afolayan’s latest movie, ‘Mokalik’ and did not show any signs of illness.

The film was released in May 2019.

Over four decades after his debut as a professional actor, the actor was one of the most recognisable faces in the Yoruba movie industry.

Aside from acting, he was also the author of a Yoruba literature book, ‘A Ba Oko Ku’ which has been included in the curriculum for pupils in junior secondary school.

