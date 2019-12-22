CBN issues new guidelines, slashes ATM withdrawal charges, fixes N1,000 to replace debit card

First Bank ATM used to illustrate the story.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued new guidelines to banks in Nigeria.

The new guidelines are contained in a circular to banks and non-bank financial institutions dated December 20.

According to the new guidelines, charges on ATM withdrawals in a separate bank’s machine after a third monthly transaction will now be N35. It was initially N65.

This means that customers who use their ATM cards to withdraw cash in machines other than those of their banks will now pay N35 per withdrawal after the first three withdrawals in a month. The first three withdrawals from a separate bank’s ATM per month will remain free of charge.

The apex bank also fixed N1,000 to replace or renew a debit card.

Details later…

