APC Crisis: Edo govt rejects Lawan-led reconciliation committee

Related News

The Edo State Government has rejected the Senate President Ahmad Lawan-led National Reconciliation Committee set up to resolve the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Edo government accused some of the committee members of being people of “interests in the crisis rocking the ruling party.”

Mr Lawan was appointed on Wednesday as the chairman of the ten-person APC reconciliatory committee to appease the aggrieved members of the party nationwide and resolve the crises in the party.

In its rejection statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday evening, the Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, and the spokesperson to the state governor, Crusoe Osagie, described both the Senate President and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, as meddlers in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

They faulted the right of the duo to serve as “adjudicators on the matter” when they presided over the plenary sessions where the motions to take over the state assembly were deliberated.

Elected APC lawmakers in the Edo assembly loyal to Mr Oshiomhole are yet to be inaugurated with the main faction loyal to the governor even declaring their seats vacant.

PREMIUM TIMES in September reported how the National Assembly moved to take over the functions of the Edo House of Assembly following the controversy around the inauguration of members of the Edo State House of Assembly. They were restrained by a Federal High Court in Port-Harcourt.

“We believe the committee does not only fall-short of the most basic of integrity tests, but is also a disservice to genuine efforts to bring a lasting solution to the crisis rocking different chapters of the APC across the country,” the Edo officials said.

“To the specifics, Senator Lawan and Ahmed Wase in the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively, presided over the plenary sessions where the motions to take over the Edo State House of Assembly were deliberated. They are also parties in the court case, in which the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt ruled that the National Assembly cannot take over the functions of the Edo State Assembly.

“The NWC, which constituted the reconciliatory committee, is presided over by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is a key actor in the crisis in Edo State. With this move, it amounts to him also being the judge in his own case,” the officials said.

Contrary to the claim that Mr Oshiomhole-led NWC arrived at the composition of the reconciliation committee “after due consultation,” the Edo government alleged that the party’s governors were not duly consulted as stated in the party’s statement released on Wednesday evening.

“State governors in APC-controlled states who are critical stakeholders in the organs of the party were not carried along in the composition of the reconciliation committee, contrary to insinuations that there was wide consultation before the setting up of the committee. Any genuine attempt to reconcile aggrieved parties cannot excise such important stakeholders in the party,” the statement also noted.

The Edo government called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and insisted that Mr Oshiomhole has been suspended by the party in his ward and local government.

The battle between Mr Oshiomhole and Mr Obaseki has led to a split of the Edo APC into two factions, one loyal to the governor and the other to the party chairman.