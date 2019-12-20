Kano Emirate Controversy: Emir Sanusi ‘accepts’ Ganduje’s appointment

Related News

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, on Friday, accepted an appointment by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to head the Kano Emirates Council.

The council has four other newly appointed first class emirs.

An aide to Mr Sanusi who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES late Friday said the emir accepted the offer of appointment “in good faith and has transmitted the acceptance letter to the state government on Friday”.

He, however, asked not to be named as he was not authorised to issue the statement.

The official debunked an unsigned ‘acceptance’ letter being circulated, adding that it did not originate from the Kano Emirate Council.

He called on the public to disregard the letter and its contents.

Meanwhile, Salihu Yakasai, the new media aide to Mr Ganduje, via a Facebook post, confirmed that Mr Sanusi has sent an acceptance letter to the state government.

READ ALSO:

With the development, Emir Sanusi is expected to convene a council meeting as directed earlier by Mr Ganduje.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the emirs ignored one another at an event which had President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance on Thursday.

Before the creation of the four new emirates, Mr Sanusi was the only first class monarch in the state

Many believe the creation of the new emirates was to whittle down the influence of Mr Sanusi who had been critical of Mr Ganduje’s administration.

However, Mr Ganduje insisted that the creation of the new emirates was aimed at spreading development across the state.