Kano Emirates Controversy: Ganduje gives Emir Sanusi ultimatum to respond to letter

Emir Lamido Sanusi [Photo: Sahara Reporters]
The Kano State Government on Friday wrote to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, to respond to a letter earlier appointing him as the head of the council of chiefs in Kano State.

The letter was signed by the permanent secretary, special duties in Kano, Musa Bichi.

Mr Bichi said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is requesting Mr Sanusi to respond to the letter within two days to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of his appointment as the head of the council of chiefs, kano State Emirates Council.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ganduje appointed Mr Sanusi as head of the council of chiefs. He also ordered Mr Sanusi to immediately summon the inaugural meeting of the council in accordance with the provisions of the Law.

The state government explained that the headship of the council of chiefs would be rotational among the now five first class emirs in the state.

Many believe the governor’s appointment of Mr Sanusi as head
of the council of chiefs was a poisoned chalice as Mr Sanusi is
opposed to the creation of the four new emirates. Also, the governor’s
directive that the Kano emir calls a meeting of the council of chiefs
was seen as a prelude to possible disciplinary actions against Mr
Sanusi should he refuse to hold the meeting.

Before his recent creation of four new emirates and appointment of emirs for them, the emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

Many believe the creation of the new emirates was to whittle down the influence of Mr Sanusi who had been critical of Mr Ganduje’s administration.

