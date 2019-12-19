NJC approves appointment of 33 judicial officers for 11 states

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the appointments of 33 heads of courts in 11 states of the federation.
In a statement on Thursday, the NJC said it had sent the list of successful candidates to the various state governors for further action.
The statement adds that the decision to send the list of judicial officers to the various governors was made at its meeting on December 17 and 18.
Some of the states for which new chief judges were approved are Anambra, Kebbi and Cross River.
See the full statement by the NJC from its spokesperson below.
19TH DECEMBER, 2019
• NJC recommends the appointment of (6) Heads of Court, and (26) Twenty-six Judicial Officers for State High Courts and one (1) Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal;
The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its Meeting of 17th and 18th December 2019, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to the Governors of Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States, Thirty-three (33) successful candidates for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.
They are as follows:
1. APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, ANAMBRA STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
i) Hon. Justice Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu
2. APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
i) Hon. Justice Mohammed Suleiman Ambursa
3. APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, CROSS RIVER STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
i) Hon. Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme
4. APPOINTMENT OF GRAND KADI, ZAMFARA STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL
i) Hon. Kadi Dahiru Muhammad Gusau
5. APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
i) Hon. Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo
6. APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OSUN STATE
i) Hon. Justice Foluke Eunice Awolalu
7. APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (4) JUDGES, RIVERS STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
i) Stephens Dirialakeibama Jumbo
ii) Chuku Mark Onyema
iii) Ngbor-Abina Lemea
iv) Fibresima Florence Atili
8. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, OGUN STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
i) Olufunmilayo O. Stanley
ii) Olukemi Olusola Yetunde Oresanya
9. APPOINTMENT OF SEVEN (7) JUDGES, IMO STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
i) Onyeka Vincent Ifeanyichukwu
ii) Leweanya Kechinyere A.
iii) Victoria Chinyere Isiguzo
iv) Vivian O. B. Ekezie
v) Eze Nonye Eke
vi) Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere
vii) Ibeawuchi Edith Chinyere
10. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, SOKOTO STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
i) Aminu Garba Sifawa
ii) Mohammed Mohammed
iii) Raliya Uthman Muhammad
11. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUDGE, EKITI STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
i) Obafemi Makanju Fasanmi
12. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, NIGER STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
i) Salisu Alhassan Majidadi
ii) Binta Bawa
iii) Danladi Ahmad
13. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) KADI, KEBBI STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL
i) Bello Khalid Jega
14. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, RIVERS STATE
i) Amadi Ericonda
15. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, OGUN STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
i) Michael Kolawole Peters
ii) Anthony Olusesan Araba
iii) Adebisi Olusola Femi-Segun
16. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, IMO STATE
i) Obichere Ijeoma Josephine
ii) Nze Ifeanyi Tennyson
All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly.
Soji Oye, Esq
Director, Information
EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been updated to indicate that the name of the new Grand Kadi of Zamfara is Dahiru Muhammad Gusau. The NJC initially gave his name as Umoru Muhammad Gusau.