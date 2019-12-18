Lawan heads APC ‘reconciliatory committee’ to appease aggrieved members

Related News

The Nigerian Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has been appointed as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ten-member National Reconciliation Committee.

The decision is in line with resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat in November 22, 2019, to resolve the festering crisis within the party across some states.

“The Committee is empowered to address grieviances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party,” read a short statement signed by the APC Spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Wednesday evening.

This development is coming barely 48-hour after the party lifted a controversial suspension on five key members.

The five members whose suspension were lifted include the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; ex-Ogun governor, Ibikunle Amosun; ex-Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha; the DG of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu; and a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru.

The party is also battling a raging political fire in Edo, the home state of its chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, where there is a battle of supremacy between him and his estranged protege, Governor Godwin Obaseki

Meanwhile, among the five members ‘pardoned’, only Mr Okechukwu has reacted to the development. Messrs Akeredolu, Amosun, and Rochas are yet to issue any statement in relation to this.

Mediation committee

Bisi Akande, the first interim chairman of the party, has also been named the vice chairman of the new committee.

Other members of the committee include the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase; Tanko Al-Makura (a senator); Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Aliko Koki; Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak and Binta Garba. John Enoh will function as the secretary.

The date for the inauguration has not been fixed.