ELClasico (LIVE UPDATES): Barcelona, Real Madrid battle in Camp Nou

One of the biggest club football rivalries will be reignited tonight as Barcelona and Real Madrid are locked in another EL Clasico.
The two sides are currently tied on 35 points each, four ahead of third-placed Sevilla, with El Clasico as their game in hand.
The winner of the rescheduled game at the Camp Nou tonight will be sure to top the table through the winter break, and a big favourite to take the title.
Both teams had stiff tests this weekend in which they dropped points, a situation that should make tonight’s tie more keenly contested.
There is little to separate the two teams but the fans should have a thrilling night.
Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.
Kickoff by Real Madrid at Camp Nou
First throw-in for Real Madrid
Almost.. but Suarez fails to connect to that lovely pass
Appeal for handball by Barcelona but referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez turns down the appeal
Free kick for Real Madrid as Benzema is brought down
Goal-line clearance saves Barcelona
Casimero almost gets the opening goal
Yellow Card: Ivan Rakitic is booked for a foul
Casimiro with a fine shot but the Barca keeper parries away for a corner kick
Crucial block by Ramos as Barcelona come quite close to breaking the deadlock
The second yellow card to Barcelona as Suarez is booked for a foul
CLOSE!! Jordi Alba with a chance to put Barcelona in front but the effort is off-target
Federico Valverde of Real Madrid smashes in a shot on target. The keeper saves, though.
Half Time: Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid