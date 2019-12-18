ELClasico (LIVE UPDATES): Barcelona, Real Madrid battle in Camp Nou

Related News

One of the biggest club football rivalries will be reignited tonight as Barcelona and Real Madrid are locked in another EL Clasico.

The two sides are currently tied on 35 points each, four ahead of third-placed Sevilla, with El Clasico as their game in hand.

The winner of the rescheduled game at the Camp Nou tonight will be sure to top the table through the winter break, and a big favourite to take the title.

Both teams had stiff tests this weekend in which they dropped points, a situation that should make tonight’s tie more keenly contested.

There is little to separate the two teams but the fans should have a thrilling night.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.

Kickoff by Real Madrid at Camp Nou

First throw-in for Real Madrid

Almost.. but Suarez fails to connect to that lovely pass

Appeal for handball by Barcelona but referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez turns down the appeal

Free kick for Real Madrid as Benzema is brought down

Goal-line clearance saves Barcelona

Casimero almost gets the opening goal

Yellow Card: Ivan Rakitic is booked for a foul

Ivan Rakitic (Photo: skysports)

Casimiro with a fine shot but the Barca keeper parries away for a corner kick

Crucial block by Ramos as Barcelona come quite close to breaking the deadlock

The second yellow card to Barcelona as Suarez is booked for a foul

Luis Suarez

CLOSE!! Jordi Alba with a chance to put Barcelona in front but the effort is off-target

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid smashes in a shot on target. The keeper saves, though.

Half Time: Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid