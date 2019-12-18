UPDATED: P&ID Scandal: Nigerian court orders arrest of Briton

Related News

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest a Briton, Adam Quinn, over his alleged involvement in the P&ID scandal.

The development arose from a suit between the federal government and Goidel Resources Limited, ICIL and James Nolan.

The EFCC had sued Messrs Nolan and Quinn, alleging that both men used the two firms (Goidel and ICIL) for money laundering.

Mr Nolan is also said to be a signatory to P&ID accounts.

This newspaper had reported how the anti-graft agency on October 21 arraigned Mr Nolan and Mr Quinn (at large), both Britons, over their alleged complicity in the P&ID scandal.

Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), an Irish engineering company, had secured a $9.6 billion award against Nigeria, following the non-execution of a supply processing agreement (GSPA) the company had with the federal government.

The government, however, said the contract was fraudulent from inception and those involved, including Nigerians who signed it, did so to defraud the country.

Mr Nolan and Mr Quinn (who is still at large) were docked on a 32-count charge of money laundering.

Court Session

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the EFCC lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, informed the court that he has a motion to arrest one of the persons named in the charges.

Mr Iheanacho said the application is dated December 16, with an affidavit in support and written address also dated December 16 and filed December 17.

In the said application, the lawyer said he wants, “An order of the honourable court issuing a warrant for the arrest of Adam Quinn, named in counts 1,2,4,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30 and 31 of the criminal charge No.: FHC/ABJ/CR/239/19 before this honourable court for him to be brought before this honourable court and face trial on the aforementioned criminal charges.”

Mr Iheancho said the court has the statutory power to grant his prayers.

“That this honourable court has the statutory powers under the provisions of section 3,35,26 and 37 of the Administrative of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, to grant the prayers being sought.

According to Mr Iheanacho, Mr Quinn is currently not within the court’s jurisdiction, “but if we can get a warrant of arrest. We intend to proceed extradition processes in this matter.”

“Adam is one of the people mentioned in the matter in the charge and the name appeared severally for not less than 25 times in the amended charge dated November 20 and filed the same day,” he said.

Justice Okon Abang in a short ruling said: I have considered the application argued now, I think it deserves to succeed to enable the counsel that represents the Federal Government of Nigeria to commence prosecution of Adam.

“It is ordered as prayed in line with the motion, the order is hereby made for a warrant of arrest of Adam whose name appeared severally to enable Federal Government of Nigeria commences his prosecution to enable him to answer questions on the charge,” Mr Abang ruled.

The court adjourned to January 20 and 21, 2020, for further continuation of trial.

Meanwhile, Mr Nolan was in court on Wednesday with his lawyer, Anozie Okwudili.

Still In Detention

Although granted bail, Mr Nolan is still being detained due to his inability to meet his bail conditions.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the court on December 9, dismissed Mr Nolan’s application for bail variation.

Justice Abang in his ruling said the application lacked merit.

Mr Abang said he wondered why Mr Nolan can not defend himself of the allegation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he forged his resident permit.

The judge added that if granted bail, Mr Nolan might jump bail.

Mr Abang said, “I took a risk in admitting the third defendant (Mr Nolan) to bail.”

Earlier on November 7, the judge granted Mr Nolan a bail of N500 million.

Mr Abang had also ordered him to produce a surety in like sum, who must be a Nigerian and a serving senator not standing any criminal trial in any court in Nigeria.

The judge held that the proposed surety must submit a three years tax clearance certificate and sign an undertaking to always be present in court with the defendant throughout the trial.

“The senator must have a landed property fully developed in Maitama District of Abuja and fully certified by the FCDA.

”The surety must submit two passport photographs,” Mr Abang had ruled.

The court also ordered Mr Nolan to surrender all his international passports, even as it mandated the Nigerian Immigration Service to confirm the number of passports issued to him within the past 20 years.