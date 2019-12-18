Supreme Court validates Dapo Abiodun’s election as Ogun governor

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the case filed against the 2019 election of Dapo Abiodun as the governor of Ogun State.
The court said on Wednesday that the applicant, Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), failed to prove his allegation against the governor.
The court in a judgement read by Justice Dattijo Mohammed said the applicants did not prove their allegation of non-compliance to the electoral laws.
“There is a failure to establish the substance of the alleged non compliance,” the court ruled.
Mr Akinlade had approached the apex court to challenge the decision of the court of appeal which had dismissed his petition against Mr Abiodun’s election on November 11.
Mr Abiodun is a member of the All Progressives Congress.
Details later…
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.