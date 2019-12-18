Supreme Court validates Dapo Abiodun’s election as Ogun governor

Related News

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the case filed against the 2019 election of Dapo Abiodun as the governor of Ogun State.

The court said on Wednesday that the applicant, Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), failed to prove his allegation against the governor.

The court in a judgement read by Justice Dattijo Mohammed said the applicants did not prove their allegation of non-compliance to the electoral laws.

“There is a failure to establish the substance of the alleged non compliance,” the court ruled.

Mr Akinlade had approached the apex court to challenge the decision of the court of appeal which had dismissed his petition against Mr Abiodun’s election on November 11.

Mr Abiodun is a member of the All Progressives Congress.

Details later…