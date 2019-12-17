Related News

A Kano State High Court on Tuesday in Kano refused to grant an extension to an order restricting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s implementation of the new emirate’s law.

The judge, A .T Badamasi, dismissed the plaintiff’s application seeking fresh extension of the order granted ‘exparte’, meaning without the other parties being present in court.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last Tuesday how the court granted an interim injunction to stop the Kano State Government from taking any action on the Kano emirates controversy without consulting the plaintiffs, who are kingmakers loyal to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

The kingmakers filed the suit accusing Mr Ganduje of taking away from their powers and functions as kingmakers through the new emirates law 2019.

One of the kingmakers who filed the suit is the district head of Dambatta, Muktar Adnan, who was controversially sacked by the Emir of Bichi on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the plaintiffs requested an extension of the exparte order.

The lawyers representing Mr Ganduje opposed the request for an extension on the ground that the initial order as made erroneously as it was made when the jurisdiction of the court was questioned.

The judge upheld the argument of Mr Ganduje’s lawyers.

He adjourned the substantive case to January 20 to rule on whether or not the court has jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Ibrahim Muktar, addressed reporters after the court ruling.

Mr Muktar interpreted today’s court decision to mean Governor Ganduje can go ahead to exercise his power on the new emirates’ law.

The new law, signed into law about a fortnight ago, created four new emirates to bring the total number of first-class emirs in Kano State to five.

Before the creation of the new emirates and appointments of emirs for them, the emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

Critics of Mr Ganduje’s administration believe the new emirates were formed to whittle down the powers of the current Emir of Kano, Mr Sanusi, who had criticised Mr Ganduje’s administration.