Malami tries to confuse Nigerians over Sowore’s illegal detention

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (Photo Credit: DailyPost)
Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (Photo Credit: DailyPost)

Despite repeated court orders for the release of Omoyele Sowore, the Attorney General of the Federation has said his office “needs further court directives to release him.”

Mr Malami said this in a statement on Monday in response to a ‘request’ for his office “to direct the release of Mr Sowore”.

Mr Malami described his position on the matter, as “having recourse to the rule of law.”

“When parties submit their issues for determination to a court of law, they lack exclusivity of decision over such issues without recourse to court,” Mr Malami said, according to the statement. “We remain guided by the established tradition and will not take unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law.”

According to the statement, Mr Malami “was responding to the media on the claim that a lawyer sent a letter to the AGF requesting for the release of Mr Sowore.”

Mr Malami had earlier written the office of the State Security Service to allow the AGF continue with Mr Sowore’s case.

The matter had been instituted by the Nigerian government who, through the SSS, have held Mr Sowore captive since August 3 and only released him for barely 24 hours on December 5.

READ ALSO: Buhari has not relegated Osinbajo – Presidential aide

Mr Sowore’s lawyers have questioned Mr Malami’s directive to the SSS, saying he was only confusing Nigerians as it was his office that prepared the initial charges filed against Mr Sowore by the Nigerian government.

Mr Sowore is facing trial for alleged treasonable felony after he organised a nationwide anti-government protest tagged #RevelutionNow.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had faulted the SSS for failing to release Mr Sowore and his co-accused, Olawale Bakare, despite meeting their bail conditions.

The judge ordered the SSS to release Mr Sowore and pay N100,000 as damages for its initial disobedience of court orders.

But 24 hours after Mr Sowore’s release, armed operatives of the SSS stormed the court and re-arrested him.

Several national and international individuals and groups have decried the continued detention of Mr Sowore and accused the government of tilting towards despotic rule.

No new charges have been filed against the activist despite being questioned by the SSS for alleged links to outlawed groups in Nigeria.

Mr Sowore has now spent 10 days since his new detention without any new charges filed, in violation of Nigerian laws which allows a maximum of 48 hours for such detention.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.