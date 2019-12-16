We have to respect rule of law, Senate President Lawan says

Senate President Ahmed Lawan
Senate President Ahmed Lawan[PHOTO CREDIT: @DrAhmadLawal

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has called for total respect to the rule of law in Nigeria.

Mr Lawan spoke in Abuja Monday while responding to a question by a journalist who asked about the repeated violations of the rule of law by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“It (rule of law) is something that we all have to adhere to,” Mr Lawan said.

He said part of respect for the rule of law was to ensure that those suspected of criminal activities are taken to court; but they should also be freed if they are not found guilty, he said.

“If someone is not guilty of an offence, such a person should not suffer any undue consequences,” he added.

The Buhari administration has recently faced strident criticisms from Nigerians and the international community over its disrespect for the rule of law.

The latest of such violations occurred when armed State Security Service (SSS) officials stormed an Abuja court to arrest an activist, Omoyele Sowore, who had been granted bail by a court.

Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

The SSS action has been condemned by most Nigerians, rights groups and the international community.

Details later…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.