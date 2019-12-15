Kano Emirates’ Controversy: Kingmaker who reportedly turbaned late Ado Bayero dismissed

Related News

The Bichi Emirate Council on Sunday dismissed five district heads including that of Dambatta, Muktar Adnan. Mr Adnan is said to be the longest serving kingmaker in Kano and reportedly turbaned late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, in 1963.

The other four district heads in Bichi Emirate dismissed are those of Tsanyawa, Dawakin Tofa, Minjibir and Bichi.

The Emir of Bichi, Aminu Bayero, a son to late emir Bayero, sacked Mr Adnan and the four others district heads in his emirate council for alleged disloyalty to the new emirate created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Adnan, before his dismissal, held the traditional title of Sarkin Bai-kano and district head of Dambatta Local Government Area. He was appointed kingmaker in 1954. Nine years later, he co-turbaned late Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano in 1964, according to Dabo FM, an independent radio in Kano.

The dismissed district heads are believed to be loyal to the current Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, who is opposed to the creation of the new emirates.

Bichi is one of the four new emirates created by the administration of Governor Umar Ganduje to bring the total number of first-class emirs in Kano State to five.

Before the creation of the new emirates and appointments of emirs for them, the emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

Critics of Mr Ganduje’s administration believe the new emirates were formed to whittle down the powers of the current Emir of Kano, Mr Sanusi, who had criticised Mr Ganduje’s administration.

The dismissal of the of Bichi district heads comes the same day as that of two district heads in Karate, another of the new emirates.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Karaye Emirate Council dismissed the District Head of Kiru, Ibrahim Hamza, and that of Rimin-Gado, Shehu Muhammad, for alleged disloyalty.

The council made the resolution during its second meeting presided over by the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II, at his palace in Karaye.

This was contained in a statement by the Information Officer of Karaye Emirate Council, Haruna Gunduwawa on Sunday in Kano.

“The council has approved the appointment of Alhaji Auwalu Ahmad as District Head of Rimin Gado, Magajin Rafin Karaye, as District Head of Kiru and Alhaji Garba Alhaji as Dan Madamjn Karaye,” he said.

Mr Gunduwawa said the council has also approved the appointment of Shehu Ahmed as District Head of Karaye among others.

“The council congratulated the new District Heads and prayed for Allah’s guidance in course of discharging their duties,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday reported a High Court ruling in Kano which granted an interim injunction to stop the Kano State Government from taking any action on the Kano emirates without consulting some kingmakers, including Mr Adnan, who are allies of Mr Sanusi.

Today’s gale of dismissals, the state government could argue, were done by the emirates and not the government.