AAH condemns murder of its aid workers by Boko Haram faction

An international aid organisation, Action Against Hunger (AAH), has condemned the killing of its aid workers by a faction of the Boko Haram.

PREMIUM TIMES Friday reported how a Boko Haram faction, ISWAP, killed the four aid workers who were among six kidnapped in July in Borno State. One had earlier been killed in September leaving the only female victim, Grace, with the kidnappers.

In its reaction, AAH condemned the murder and demanded the release of Grace.

See the full statement by AAH below.

“Last July, an employee of Action Against Hunger, two drivers, and three health ministry personnel were kidnapped while delivering humanitarian aid to extremely vulnerable people in Borno State.

“The first hostage to be executed from the group was killed at the end of September earlier this year.

“Action Against Hunger condemns these latest killings in the strongest terms and deeply regrets that calls for the release of the hostages have not been acted upon.

“We are extremely concerned and call for the immediate release of our staff member, Grace, who remains in captivity.

“Action Against Hunger states categorically that every attack against humanitarian workers ultimately impacts vulnerable civilians.

“Action Against Hunger is currently providing food assistance every month to approximately 300,000 people in northeast Nigeria who have no access to livelihoods and food. In addition, our teams are reaching thousands more with life-saving health and nutrition services.

Action Against Hunger requests that the public and media respect the dignity of the victims and the privacy of their families by not sharing images or videos that may circulate on the Internet.

“Action Against Hunger has no further comments at this stage.”

