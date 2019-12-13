ICPC declares Nigerian lawmaker wanted

Related News

The anti-graft agency, ICPC, has declared a House of Representatives member, Shehu Muhammad, wanted.

In a statement published on the ICPC Facebook page on Thursday, Mr Muhammad, who represents Koko/Besse Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, was declared wanted “for his failure to appear before the commission, in an ongoing investigation against him.”

Mr Muhammad is the Chairman of the House Committee on Nigerian Police Force.

“The person whose picture appears above, Hon. SHEHU KOKO MOHAMMED is hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for his failure to appear before the Commission, for an ongoing investigation against him,” the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach out to the lawmaker.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the spokesperson of the commission, Rashidat Okoduwa, she confirmed the development.

“He was declared wanted for failing to perfect his bail conditions,” she explained. “He was granted administrative bail by ICPC after he was earlier invited for questioning regarding alleged fraudulent acquisition of properties, using his position to confer undue advantage on himself while serving as ADC to a former governor of Katsina State.”

“He is presently representing Koko Besse/Magama Federal Constituency of Kebbi State,” she added.