Gunmen kidnap director, principal, others in Adamawa

Suspected gunmen have abducted a judicial officer, a school principal and at least one other person at Sangare, near Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola.

The judicial officer was identified as Samuel Yaumande, the Director of Litigation, Ministry of Justice in Adamawa State.

According to a family source, the gunmen invaded the residence of the director Monday night and abducted him. The school principal, who is a neighbour to the director, was also kidnapped; likewise three others said to be students who live nearby, the source said.

“They came heavily armed with sophisticated weapons shooting in the air to scare residents.

“After firing gunshots, the gunmen succeeded in kidnapping the director, a school principal and three other students.

“For now, we’re yet to hear from them,” the source, who also lives in the community, said Tuesday evening.

Police Investigate

When contacted, the police public relations officer, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the kidnap but gave a different number of victims.

Mr Nguroje said, “the command was informed that the gunmen abducted the director and two others”.

“Already, our men have been deployed to go after the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims,” he added.