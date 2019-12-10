Chelsea vs Lille (LIVE UPDATES): Blues out to seal knockout ticket

Chelsea-vs-Lille
Chelsea-vs-Lille [PHOTO CREDIT: Gool24.Net]

Victor Osimhen’s maiden appearance in the UEFA Champions League will be coming to an end tonight as his French club, Lille, takes on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

While Lille stand no chance of progressing to the knockout phase of the Champions League or even dropping to the Europa League, Chelsea are condemned to win tonight if they are to progress to the next phase without hassles.

Frank Lampard’s side sit third in Group H on eight points, level with Valencia in second and trailing Ajax in first, who are on 10 points.

A win tonight will send them through, with Ajax and Valencia facing each other in Amsterdam – at least one of them would be guaranteed to finish below Chelsea should Lampard’s team pick up three points.

Lille, meanwhile, are guaranteed to finish bottom of the table after taking just one point from their opening five matches

As Lille have nothing to play for, the situation could not be more perfect for Chelsea to go out and get the result they need to qualify. It would be a disaster if they crash out of the Champions League.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 9 p.m.

Team News

Chelsea Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta (c), Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Abraham, Pulisic.

Subs Caballero, Christensen, James, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi.

Lille Starting XI: Maignan (c), Celik, Djalo, Gabriel, Pied, Xeka, Soumare, Maia, Yusuf Yazici, Remy, Araujo.

Subs Cesar, Fonte, Bamba, Bradaric, Sanches, Ikone, Osimhen.

Match underway at Stamford Bridge

Kante wins a corner kick for Chelsea

Willian takes it and another corner kick for the Blues

Nice pass from Tammy Abraham to Pulisic.. His effort is inches off the target

