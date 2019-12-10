JUST IN: Buhari sacks Banire as AMCON chairman, names replacement

National Legal Adviser of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Muiz Banire. [Photo credit: THEWILL]
Muiz Banire. [Photo credit: THEWILL]

President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced Muiz Banire as the head of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

This president made the change in a letter to the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday.

In the letter, Mr Buhari named Edward Adamu as the new chairman for the country’s bad debt management office.

He asked the Senate to confirm Mr Adamu’s nomination.

The presidency is yet to give a reason for Mr Banire’s removal.

Mr Banire, 53, was appointed head of AMCON in December 2018.

The development comes a day after the president replaced Tunde Fowler as the head of Federal Inland Revenue Service, despite an appeal from Mr Fowler to be retained for a second term.

The letter of appointment of the new AMCON Director-General

Details shortly.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.