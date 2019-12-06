Eight officers suspended over death of Lagos prison inmates

Related News

Seven senior officers and one junior officer have been suspended by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) over the death of five inmates and the injury of several others.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday by Francis Enobore, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how five prisoners died of electrocution at the Ikoyi Prison in Lagos on Monday while seven others sustained injuries.

The cause of the electrocution has not been revealed by the prison authorities.

According to a letter signed by the Secretary of the Board, Hassan Yakmut, “the indicted officers are placed on suspension pending the determination of the Discipline and General Purpose Committee of the Board.”

Their suspension would also facilitate an unfettered investigation into the sad incident, the authorities said.

The names of the suspended officers were not disclosed, neither were the names of the victims of the electrocution.