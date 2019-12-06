After invading court premises, armed SSS officials rearrest Sowore

Related News

Officials of the State Security Service (SSS) have rearrested an activist, Omoyele Sowore.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how armed SSS officials stormed the premises of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to forcefully rearrest Mr Sowore.

The situation caused pandemonium at the court with videos emerging of SSS officials, inside a court room, physically assaulting Mr Sowore in a bid to arrest him.

Mr Sowore was only released Thursday night on the orders of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

Mrs Ojukwu criticised the SSS for refusing to obey her earlier order to release the activist after meeting his bail conditions.

She ordered the SSS to release the Sahara Reporters publisher within 24 hours and also pay him N100,000 for improper legal conduct.

The SSS complied with the directives Thursday night but rearrested Mr Sowore Friday morning.

After the commotion during the arrest, the SSS officials allowed Mr Sowore to be driven to their office by his lawyer, Femi Falana, under the armed escort of SSS vehicles and officials.

No reason has been given for the rearrest.

Details later…