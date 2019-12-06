After invading court premises, armed SSS officials rearrest Sowore

The DSS rearrested Sowore after he was released by the court
The DSS rearrested Sowore after he was released by the court

Officials of the State Security Service (SSS) have rearrested an activist, Omoyele Sowore.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how armed SSS officials stormed the premises of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to forcefully rearrest Mr Sowore.

The situation caused pandemonium at the court with videos emerging of SSS officials, inside a court room, physically assaulting Mr Sowore in a bid to arrest him.

Mr Sowore was only released Thursday night on the orders of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

Mrs Ojukwu criticised the SSS for refusing to obey her earlier order to release the activist after meeting his bail conditions.

She ordered the SSS to release the Sahara Reporters publisher within 24 hours and also pay him N100,000 for improper legal conduct.

The SSS complied with the directives Thursday night but rearrested Mr Sowore Friday morning.

After the commotion during the arrest, the SSS officials allowed Mr Sowore to be driven to their office by his lawyer, Femi Falana, under the armed escort of SSS vehicles and officials.

No reason has been given for the rearrest.

Details later…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.