SSS storms Abuja court to rearrest Sowore

The State Security Service (SSS) has invaded the Federal High Court in a controversial bid to rearrest the Omoyele Sowore, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

The SSS officers stormed the Abuja Division of the court on Friday morning, with attempts being made to break into the facility.

Already aware of the development, Mr Sowore is held in the court with his lawyers and associates. They had appeared in court for a fundamental rights enforcement hearing in the ongoing trial of Mr Sowore and SSS disregard of court orders.

Friday morning’s attempt to take Mr Sowore into custody came a day after the Sahara Reporters’ publisher was released from detention after spending 124 days.

Mr Sowore was released after Ijeoma Ojukwu, the federal judge handling his treasonable felony trial, insisted that her November 6 order must be complied with and Mr Sowore must be released from custody or senior officials of the SSS would be held in criminal contempt.

It was not immediately learnt why the SSS deployed its operatives to the court to arrest Mr Sowore again Friday morning.

This is a developing story, additional updates soon…