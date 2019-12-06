SSS storms Abuja court to rearrest Sowore

and
SSS Officials (Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria)
SSS Officials (Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria)

The State Security Service (SSS) has invaded the Federal High Court in a controversial bid to rearrest the Omoyele Sowore, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

The SSS officers stormed the Abuja Division of the court on Friday morning, with attempts being made to break into the facility.

Already aware of the development, Mr Sowore is held in the court with his lawyers and associates. They had appeared in court for a fundamental rights enforcement hearing in the ongoing trial of Mr Sowore and SSS disregard of court orders.

Friday morning’s attempt to take Mr Sowore into custody came a day after the Sahara Reporters’ publisher was released from detention after spending 124 days.

Mr Sowore was released after Ijeoma Ojukwu, the federal judge handling his treasonable felony trial, insisted that her November 6 order must be complied with and Mr Sowore must be released from custody or senior officials of the SSS would be held in criminal contempt.

It was not immediately learnt why the SSS deployed its operatives to the court to arrest Mr Sowore again Friday morning.

This is a developing story, additional updates soon…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.