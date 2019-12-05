Release Sowore within 24 hours, Court orders SSS

The Publisher of popular news website, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, on Thursday, awarded N100,000 against the State Security Service (SSS) for flouting the court order made on November 6 ordering the release of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-accused, Olawale Bakare.

Mrs Ojukwu said the SSS cannot constitute itself as a parallel court of law.

The court also ordered the SSS to release the two activists within 24hours.

She also adjourned the case to December 6 for the continuation of trial.

The activists have been in the custody of the SSS since August. They were arrested for planning a protest popularised with the hashtag #RevolutionNow.

The SSS had refused to release both men despite two separate court orders.

The two men are facing trial on seven counts of treasonable felony, fraud, cyber-stalking and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

The latest of the court orders for their release was the one issued by Justice Ojukwu after they met the bail conditions imposed on them after their arraignment.

Details shortly……

