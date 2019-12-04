Manchester United vs Tottenham (LIVE UPDATES): Mourinho returns for Old Trafford showdown

Related News

Few months after his unceremonious exit from Manchester United, Jose Mourinho is back at Old Trafford, a place he once referred to as home.

The Portuguese manager will be leading a Tottenham team which now looks rejuvenated and will hope to extend their winning streak in the new dispensation.

While Spurs seem to have turned things around with the hiring of Mourinho, the reverse is the case with the Red Devils who continue to falter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Spurs have won both of their Premier League games since Mourinho’s appointment, and have leapfrogged United in the table. Should Solskjær’s side muster a win over their visitors, they would edge back ahead by a single point.

Kick off is 8. 30 p.m.

Kickoff at Old Trafford

GOAL>>> Rashford gives United the lead

The English striker fires in at the near end of the post from close range

Winks gets the first yellow card tonight

Play has been temporarily suspended for attention to Daniel James for Manchester United who is writhing in pain on the pitch after colliding with Winks and then Mourinho.

We ar back on for action

Free kick for United and Rashford comes quite close to doubling the lade for the hosts

According to Opta Stats, both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have dropped 12 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season… So Game on !!!

CHANCE: United come quite close to scoring again but the Spurs make a brave save

It is United creating all the chances but still 1-0 for now

The Spurs goalkeeper has been fantastic tonight to keep his in the picture

According to Opta Stats, Marcus Rashford has scored in six of his 10 appearances at Old Trafford this season, netting seven goals..

Manchester United are pushing forward but Jesse Lingard’s finish is wide of the goal.

United with another dangerous attack but Spurs survive the scar

GOAL>>>> Dele Alli makes it 1-1 for Spurs

Ball been reviewed by VAR

The goal stands so Manchester United 1-1 Spurs

Rashford runs into the Spurs goalkeeper and appears injured at the moment

Half Time: Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham

Second half back underway ..

PENALTY!… Rashford wins a penalty kick for United

Rashford takes it… he scores!!!

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham

Big chance for Spurs fluffed by Son

Mourinho makes his first change as he takes out Lucas Moura for Christian Eriksen.

Good effort by United but the Spurs goalkeeper parries away for a corner kick

Lingard makes way for Luke Shaw as United look to preserve their slim lead

Ndombele takes a low shot but De Gea makes an easy save

Four minutes added time

Dele Alli with a late effort for Spurs but De Dea makes a save

FT: Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham