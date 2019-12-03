NITDA: 125 MDAs violate Buhari’s directive on ICT projects

Related News

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), on Tuesday, said about 125 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) violated President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the proper procedure for carrying out ICT related projects.

It also said it had begun the enforcement of punitive actions against such organisations.

The directive specifically mandates the MDAs to get clearance from NITDA before embarking on ICT projects.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, he said “125 MDAs violated the directive of the Federal Government issued on August 31, 2018”.

The statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday said such clearance should come before implementation and must comply “with the Regulatory Framework for Promotion of Local Content in IT in line with Executive Orders 003 & 005”.

Mr Buhari, during the recent 12th edition of the e-Nigeria Conference, Exhibition and Awards, reiterated his directive given at the 2018 edition of the conference.

He noted that the directive issued in 2018 that all government funded IT projects must be vetted by NITDA “saved the country over N16.8 billion.”

“Our recent introduction of the Nigerian E-government Masterplan will further consolidate our successes to date and increase interoperability among the different Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

“A key requirement of the e-government Master plan is for all government institutions to create a Digital Transformation Technical Working Group that will work with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to ensure seamless and coordinated implementation of projects, programs and policies,” Mr Buhari said.

Indigenous content

The statement noted that NITDA had issued two regulatory instruments for “the Promotion of Indigenous Content Development in ICT and the Guidelines for Clearance of Information Technology Projects by Public Institutions”.

“These instruments were issued pursuant of the NITDA Act 2007, therefore violation of these Guidelines constitute an offence pursuant to Section 17(4) of the Act and punishable under Section 18 of the same Act.

“NITDA has referred this matter to the Nigerian Police Force for appropriate investigation and prosecution in line with the extant law. Principal and relevant officers of these MDAs will be held liable for violation of these regulations.

“All erring parties are advised in their own interest to comply forthwith by submitting all projects for Clearance with NITDA,” the statement said.

It also urged the MDAs “to procure IT goods and services in line with the Regulatory Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in ICT”.

“NITDA remains resolutely committed to enforcing its guidelines and in discharging its mandate for the development of IT in Nigeria.”