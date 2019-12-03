UPDATED: Buhari appoints new chairman for Hajj Commission, NAHCON

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new chairman for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The new appointee is Zikrullah Hassan from Osun State.

Mr Hassan replaces the outgoing chairman, Abdullahi Muhammad.

The president also named new commissioners for the Muslim pilgrims’ agency.

Mr Buhari sent the names of all the nominees to the Senate for the confirmation. The president’s letter, dated November 28, 2019, was read at the start of plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3(2) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the undercoated names of nominees for the positions of Chairman and Members of the National Hajj Commission.”

The names of appointees listed in the letter are: Zikrullah Hassan, Chairman, Osun State, South West; Nura Yakassai, Executive Commissioner – Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance, Kano State, North West; and Momoh Imonikhe, Executive Commissioner, Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library, Edo State, South South.

Part-time Members are: Halimat Jibril, Niger State, North Central; Abba Jato, Borno State, North East; Garba Umar, Sokoto State, North West; Ibrahim Amah, Ebonyi State, South East; Sadiq Musa, Delta State, South South, and Akintunde Basirat Olayinka, Ogun State, South West.

Representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are: Shehu Dogo, Ministry of Aviation; Nura Abba Rimi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Rabi Bello Isa, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Zainab Sherrif, Ministry of Health; Aminu Yarima, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Ibrahim Nuhu, Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The Senate may wish to note that the names of the representatives of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs will be sent to the Senate, subsequently, once the ongoing consultations are concluded,” the letter read.