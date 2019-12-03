Policeman shoots truck driver dead ‘because of N50 bribe’

A truck driver was on Monday shot dead by a yet to be identified police officer.

PREMIUM TIMES findings revealed that Ado Saleh, a truck driver operating along Akure-Owo expressway, was shot dead following his refusal to pay N50 bribe to police officers at a checkpoint.

The killing led to a protest which halted vehicular movement in the area.

Witnesses said that the refusal of Mr Saleh to pay the bribe led to a heated argument between him and the police.

“It was at the cause of the argument that one of the police officers shot him,” one witness said asking that his name not be disclosed.

Another witness told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Saleh “died instantly”.

The incident led to a protest that the police found difficult to control.

Confirming the occurrence to our correspondent on Tuesday, Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, told this newspaper that the incident was “unfortunate.”

“The said death did happen and it was indeed unfortunate. We commiserate with the family of the deceased, Ado Saleh, and enjoin the public not to use an isolated case of a police officer action to judge all police officers. We are investigating the matter and can assure the public that police loves the people.”

When asked for the name of the officer who fired the shot, he told PREMIUM TIMES he could not disclose that yet.

“I can’t say that now but I can tell you that we are investigating and the culprit will be brought to book”.

