Ballon d’Or 2019 (LIVE UPDATES): Messi, Van Dijk, Ronaldo battle for top prize

All is now set for the Ballon d’Or 2019 awards as Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo are vying for the prestigious award.
There are 30 world-class players on the shortlist; including last year’s winner Luka Modric. But for many, it is actually a three-horse race.
Liverpool defender Van Dijk is in serious contention alongside two of the all-time greats in Messi and Ronaldo.
The 2019 Ballon d’Or gala is taking place in the Théâtre du Châtelet in the French capital and is set to start at 8.30 pm.
It is expected that the awards ceremony will culminate in the presentation of the men’s Ballon d’Or at approximately 9.50 p.m.
Last year’s winner Luka Modric just arrived and greeted with cheers from the crowd, his Brazillian teammates Vinicius also in
We are awaiting the top 10 now as the position of the other nominees have been revealed
11. Frenkie de Jong
12. Raheem Sterling
13. Eden Hazard
14. Kevin De Bruyne
15. Matthijs de Ligt
16. Sergio Aguero
17. Roberto Firmino
18. Antoine Griezmann
19. Trent Alexander-Arnold
20. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
20. Dusan Tadic
23. Hugo Lloris
24. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
24. Kalidou Koulibaly
26. Karim Benzema
26. Georginio Wijnaldum
28. Joao Felix
28. Marquinhos
28. Donny van de Beek
In all, there are four awards up for grabs tonight.
The Men’s Ballon d’Or
The Women’s Ballon d’Or
The Kopa Trophy, awarded to the world’s best under-21 player
The Yashin Trophy, given to the year’s best men’s goalkeeper
Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has been voted 10th while his team-mate, Bernardo Silva, is ninth. Robert Lewandowski finishes eighth.
The Brazilian is also the first non-European to win the Golden Glove in the EPL
Congratulations to the first winner of the Yaccine Trophy ever!
We are approaching the top…
Alisson in 7th Mbappe 6th , Mo Salah 5th,
The Women’s Ballon d’Or is next
Here are the final five candidates in this year’s Ballon d’Or…
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
The moment is here..