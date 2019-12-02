Ballon d’Or 2019 (LIVE UPDATES): Messi, Van Dijk, Ronaldo battle for top prize

Related News

All is now set for the Ballon d’Or 2019 awards as Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo are vying for the prestigious award.

There are 30 world-class players on the shortlist; including last year’s winner Luka Modric. But for many, it is actually a three-horse race.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk is in serious contention alongside two of the all-time greats in Messi and Ronaldo.

The 2019 Ballon d’Or gala is taking place in the Théâtre du Châtelet in the French capital and is set to start at 8.30 pm.

It is expected that the awards ceremony will culminate in the presentation of the men’s Ballon d’Or at approximately 9.50 p.m.

Last year’s winner Luka Modric just arrived and greeted with cheers from the crowd, his Brazillian teammates Vinicius also in

The full shortlist

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

We are awaiting the top 10 now as the position of the other nominees have been revealed

11. Frenkie de Jong

12. Raheem Sterling

13. Eden Hazard

14. Kevin De Bruyne

15. Matthijs de Ligt

16. Sergio Aguero

17. Roberto Firmino

18. Antoine Griezmann

19. Trent Alexander-Arnold

20. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

20. Dusan Tadic

23. Hugo Lloris

24. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

24. Kalidou Koulibaly

26. Karim Benzema

26. Georginio Wijnaldum

28. Joao Felix

28. Marquinhos

28. Donny van de Beek

In all, there are four awards up for grabs tonight.

The Men’s Ballon d’Or

The Women’s Ballon d’Or

The Kopa Trophy, awarded to the world’s best under-21 player

The Yashin Trophy, given to the year’s best men’s goalkeeper

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has been voted 10th while his team-mate, Bernardo Silva, is ninth. Robert Lewandowski finishes eighth.

The Brazilian is also the first non-European to win the Golden Glove in the EPL

Congratulations to the first winner of the Yaccine Trophy ever!

We are approaching the top…

Alisson in 7th Mbappe 6th , Mo Salah 5th,

The Women’s Ballon d’Or is next

Here are the final five candidates in this year’s Ballon d’Or…

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

The moment is here..