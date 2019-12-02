Gunmen kill two in Adamawa village

Unknown gunmen attacked Holma village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa Sunday night, killing two people and injuring one.

Locals say that the attackers also burnt ”more than 20 houses and foodstuff”.

The situation is now calm with the deployment of security personnel which comprise soldiers, the police, civil defense, and local hunters.

The chairman, transition committee, Hong local government, Usman Waganda, has visited the village to sympathise with the victims.

He said security operatives have been directed to fish out the perpetrators.

“The local government will bring urgent relief materials to the victims to cushion their hardship,” he said.

“Everybody should sleep with one eye open, each community of the local government is to form vigilante groups so that they can assist security personnel in the maintenance of law and order,” he said.

Meanwhile, the village head of Holma, Michael Wayamomni, said the attackers stormed the village around 11 p.m. on Sunday and ”fired gunshots, before setting houses ablaze.”

He confirmed the killing of two people and injuring of one. He said four cows are missing.

“Two people were killed and one seriously injured,” he said. “The arsonists are now at large, so we are calling on the government and security agencies to come to our plight (aid),” he urged.

Police Confirm Attack

When contacted, police spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the attack.

He said “the details of the attack are sketchy.”

“I am to be briefed by DPO of the area.

“I will get back to you as soon I get the full details,” he said.

This is the third time the village will be coming under attack by rampaging gunmen suspected to be herders.

