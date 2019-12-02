Solomon Ogba resigns from AFN board

Related News

The Chairman of the Delta State Athletics Association, Solomon Ogba, has resigned from the present board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The media adviser to the two-time former AFN President, Olukayode Thomas, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that Ogba decided to step down from the present AFN board due to undue interference in the activities of the federation.

According to Thomas, Ogba is not comfortable with the dirty politicking that has taken over the AFN lately and that has informed his decision to quit the board.

He said Ogba who is an advocate of doing things right is not happy that the AFN constitution and rules have been relegated to the background while things are now done without recourse to the law guiding the federation.

“As an elder statesman in sports and athletics, in particular, Ogba said he cannot sit and continue to watch things done wrongly, though he has withdrawn from the AFN board, he will continue giving his support to athletics in Delta State and Nigeria as a whole,” Thomas assured.

Right from the election, the present AFN board has been riddled with one form of controversy or the other.

Details later…