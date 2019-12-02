Fourteen killed in terrorist attack on Burkina Faso church

Related News

Jihadists attacked a Protestant church in Burkina Faso on Sunday, leaving 14 worshippers killed as threats of violence escallate across the Francophone country.

The attack on Protestant Church of Hantoukoura in eastern side of the country occurred during Sunday mass. It was unclear how many worshippers were injured, amidst fears the toll may rise in hospitals.

The attack came less than two months after 37 people were killed in an attack on a mining company, with additional 60 people believed wounded.

President Roch Kabore confirmed the attack in a statement on Twitter Sunday night, saying it was “barbaric” and offering his “deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

Mr Kabore also wished the wounded “speedy recovery.”

Once deemed amongst the calmest countries in West Africa, deadly attacks linked to Islamic insurgents have worsened in Burkina Faso since 2015. Other criminal activities, especially kidnapping and assassination, have also become commonplace, prompting concerns that the country may join Mali as the hotbed of Sahel insecurity.

On November 27, the U.S. State Department issued a critical advisory for Americans to desist from travelling to Burkina Faso due to rising threats of violence and criminality.